Gaming smartphone Black Shark 4 to launch on March 23: Expected specifications

A leak suggests that one of the new Black Shark 4 series smartphones will come with a 108MP primary lens. The phone is expected to get a triple camera lens. The cheaper variant is expected to get a 64MP or 48MP primary lens. The pro version of the phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The information was spotted on TENAA and 3C, two regulatory bodies. The non-pro version of the phone is expected to sport Snapdragon 870.

