Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 11, 2023: Get daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.
Here is the list of all the active codes for April 11, 2023:
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
BR43FMAPYEZZ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW2D1U3XA3
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
How to redeem these codes
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
