Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 16, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 16, 2023: Claim free rewards1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.
Here is the list of all the active codes for April 16, 2023:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
X99TK56XDJ4X
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
How to redeem these codes
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
