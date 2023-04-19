Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 19, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 19, 2023: Claim free rewards1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.
Here is the list of all the active codes for April 19, 2023:
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
MHM5D8ZQZP22
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
X99TK56XDJ4X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF7MUY4ME6SC
B3G7A22TWDR7
How to redeem these codes
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
