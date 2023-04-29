Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 29, 2023: Grab daily rewards now
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country. 

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon. 

Here is the list of all the active codes for April 29, 2023:

FFMAX-V7VH-A6XM

FFMAX-VF5W-MK9D

FFMAX-2Q5R-8WV7

FFMAX-KV7P-5H5W

FFMAX-5ERF-5G8H

How to redeem these codes

  • Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
  • Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
  • Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
  • Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. 

