Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 8, 2023: Get daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 8, 2023: Get daily rewards

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Livemint
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Free Fire game

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country. 

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon. 

Here is the list of all the active codes for April 8, 2023:

FJY8IOKRJEHG5DF

FRGDHFJGU8UEHG

FFSERGHRJ5Y7UJI

FKY898TREFRREG7

F6YTGFV4BN5TJGU

FHYBNR6M7UJKI87

FY6TSREDQCVB2NJ

FK3I4RUFYTFSVBW

FJEK45ITUYHJG87Y

F6ETG5BN6MYKH87

FUYDHEJKR5TO6YH

FJKOI8765QREDFV

FFTY6YU6Y6UTYTY

How to redeem these codes

  • Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
  • Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
  • Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
  • Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. 

