Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 11, 2022: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 11, 2022: Claim daily rewards1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The multiplayer battle royale game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily redeem codes. For those unaware, Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire that debuted in 2021.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. It has already created a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for December 11, 2022:
XZJZE25WEFJJ
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFCMCPSEN5MX
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW2D1U3XA3
HNC95435FAGJ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
NPYFATT3HGSQ
UVX9PYZV54AC
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
