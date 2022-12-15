Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 15, 2022: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 15, 2022: Claim daily rewards

1 min read . 11:29 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire

  • By redeeming Garena Free Fire Max codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The multiplayer battle royale game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily redeem codes. For those unaware, Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire that debuted in 2021.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. It has already created a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 15, 2022:

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

3IBBMSL7AK8G

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

