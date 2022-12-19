Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 19, 2022: Win free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 19, 2022: Win free rewards1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. Players have a chance to buy these rewards by using the daily redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 19 are now available.
In case you are unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes comprising of capital letters and digits. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for December 19, 2022:
HAYATOAVU76V
PACJJTUA29UU
TJ57OSSDN5AP
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
FFICDCTSL5FT
FFPLUED93XRT
FFBCLQ6S7W25
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
