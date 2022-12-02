Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The online game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes.

Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Players can visit a dedicated website where they can redeem the available codes. However, the daily reward codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 2, 2022:

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WH

YXY3EGTLHGJX

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.