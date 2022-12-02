Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 2, 2022: Win daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 2, 2022: Win daily rewards1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
- Developers of Garena Free Fire Max keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The online game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes.
Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Players can visit a dedicated website where they can redeem the available codes. However, the daily reward codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Here is the list of all the active codes for December 2, 2022:
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
FF11HHGCGK3B
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF119MB3PFA5
SARG886AV5GR
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WH
YXY3EGTLHGJX
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
