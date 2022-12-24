Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 24, 2022: Get free gifts2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 09:15 AM IST
- Developers of Garena Free Fire Max keep updating these codes daily.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are now available. Players can use these redeem codes to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government.