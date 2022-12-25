Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 25, 2022: Claim daily rewards2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 09:45 AM IST
- There is also a dedicated microsite where Garena Free Fire Max players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 25, 2022 are now available. Players can use these redeem codes to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government.