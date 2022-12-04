Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 4, 2022: Win daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 4, 2022: Win daily rewards

1 min read . 10:27 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max codes for December 4 are available for first 500 players only

  • By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The online game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes.

Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The online game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes.

Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Players can visit a dedicated website where they can redeem the available codes. However, the daily reward codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Players can visit a dedicated website where they can redeem the available codes. However, the daily reward codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 4, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 4, 2022:

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU821 OUYT RDVB

FU821 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

VFGV JMCK DMHN

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP