Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 5, 2022: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 5, 2022: Claim daily rewards

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Edited By Neha Saini
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 characters

  • Once Garena Free Fire Max codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 5, 2022 are now live. The multiplayer battle royale game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily redeem codes. For those unaware, Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire that debuted in 2021.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. It has already created a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 5, 2022:

ZZATXB24QES8

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

2FG94YCW9VMV

HFNSJ6W74Z48

E2F86ZREMK49

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

