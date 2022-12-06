Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 6, 2022: Win free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 6, 2022: Win free rewards1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily redeem codes. For those unaware, Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire that debuted in 2021.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. It has already created a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for December 6, 2022:
W0JJAFV3TU5E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF11WFNPP956
MCPTFNXZF4TA
B6IYCTNH4PV3
ZRJAPH294KV5
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
