Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 6, 2022: Win free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes December 6, 2022: Win free rewards

1 min read . 09:05 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily redeem codes. For those unaware, Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire that debuted in 2021.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. It has already created a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 6, 2022:

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

