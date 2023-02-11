Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for February 11, 2023:

FGN9-QQS-V31XZ

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

FF9M-J31C-XKRG

FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

FFIC3-3NTE-UKA

ZZAT-XB24-QES8

X99T-K56XD-DJ4X

FVGE-4FGCT–GVXS

FSVCD-EYIY-8URDT

FF2VH-BNFH-OGH

FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST

F76Y-HGJ1U-GYTF5

FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.