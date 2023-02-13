Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 13, 2023: Claim free rewards
- There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available Garena Free Fire Max codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 13, 2023 are now available. The daily codes are 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×