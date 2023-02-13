Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 13, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 13, 2023: Claim free rewards1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
- There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available Garena Free Fire Max codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 13, 2023 are now available. The daily codes are 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for February 13, 2023:
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
