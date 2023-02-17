Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 17, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 17, 2023: Claim free rewards1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 17, 2023 are now available. The daily codes are 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for February 17, 2023:
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
FFDB-GQWP-NHJX
TDK4-JWN6RD6
GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ
XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY
HFNS-J6W7-4Z48
HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7
2FG9-4YCW-9VMV
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ
V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS
4TPQ–RDQJ-HVP4
WD2A-TK3Z-EA55
E2F8-6ZRE-MK49
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
