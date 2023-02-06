Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 6, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 6, 2023: Claim free rewards1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game. It debuted in 2021
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for February 6, 2023:
FIIHQDR6GHYRU7
F6CGVHNDERI6JY
FGKVXIJUA76TQRE
FRT8UBHNJCIIX8U
F7HYGT5ARDCF2G
FBHNJFH7YCBHNJ
FDMKIITYHJKIU7Y
FTGBYHUYGCTRXD
FSBDHRJI39UJIE4
F8IFO9IAU7YTQ52
FYU8U6YYT2ATG7Y
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
