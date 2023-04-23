Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 23, 2023: Get Diamonds Voucher, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, more1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 08:15 AM IST
- Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×