Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 4, 2024: Win exclusive gun skins with EVO Vault update
Garena Free Fire MAX introduces Evo Vault with exclusive gun skins in OB44 Update. Players can use diamonds to spin Luck Royale, unlocking rewards. Redeem codes offer additional bonuses.
Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts are in for a treat with the launch of the much-anticipated OB44 Update, accompanied by an exciting feature called the Evo Vault. Rolled out on April 2, 2024, this latest addition promises an exhilarating experience for gamers, introducing a variety of exclusive Evo gun skins.