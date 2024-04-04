Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts are in for a treat with the launch of the much-anticipated OB44 Update, accompanied by an exciting feature called the Evo Vault. Rolled out on April 2, 2024, this latest addition promises an exhilarating experience for gamers, introducing a variety of exclusive Evo gun skins.

The Evo Vault event offers players a golden opportunity to acquire some of the most sought-after weapon skins, including the visually stunning MP40-Chromasonic, the formidable Thompson-Cindered Colossus, the fiery M4A1-Infernal Draco, and the elegant MP5-Platinum Divinity.

Participation in the Evo Vault event is straightforward. Gamers can utilize diamonds, the in-game currency, to engage with the Luck Royale wheel within the event interface. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while a set of 11 spins can be obtained for 200 diamonds, offering a discounted rate for bulk purchases. Alongside these coveted skins, players can also uncover token crates tailored to each gun, essential for upgrading these skins to their ultimate versions and unlocking their full potential.

The roster of rewards for Free Fire MAX's Evo Vault Event includes the MP40-Chromasonic, Thompson-Cindered Colossus, M4A1-Infernal Draco, MP5-Platinum Divinity, as well as specific token crates for each gun, Gold Royale Voucher, Secret Clue, and Bonfire.

Players simply need to launch Free Fire MAX, navigate to the Luck Royale section, and select the Evo Vault event to embark on their quest for these exclusive Evo gun skins.

Moreover, to enhance the gaming experience, Garena has released redeem codes for players to enjoy additional rewards. To redeem these codes, players must ensure they are logged into their Free Fire Account and visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. After logging in, they can enter the 12-digit redeem code and receive their rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K

FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV

FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

