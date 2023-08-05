Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 05, 2023: Get weapons, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 05, 2023: Get weapons, diamonds, more1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:57 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
F8EYTG4B5NTGKIV
F8EYTG4B5NTGKIV
FUYCTXRSFVEBN4R
FUYCTXRSFVEBN4R
FM5KTIGUYGBSNE4
FM5KTIGUYGBSNE4
F5IUJYHGNKIA765
F5IUJYHGNKIA765
FQ4E1D234RTIGUV
FQ4E1D234RTIGUV
FVYTGDEBR458NM6
FVYTGDEBR458NM6
FYUOHI8UHYD7ER5
FYUOHI8UHYD7ER5
FT6YU66YUJTU56T
FT6YU66YUJTU56T
FFTYHJNTYA6T5RD
FFTYHJNTYA6T5RD
FQF2GH3U4RTGHBC
FQF2GH3U4RTGHBC
FJHNYMGKVIY6TEG
FJHNYMGKVIY6TEG
FF45BN6MYKGHIBU
FF45BN6MYKGHIBU
FNID8RHY45NMTKY
FNID8RHY45NMTKY
FGIUYHGDHNERK45
FGIUYHGDHNERK45
FI6UJHYNGMVCKID
FI6UJHYNGMVCKID
FYTGXBSNER45OI6
FYTGXBSNER45OI6
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.