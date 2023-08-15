comScore
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 15, 2023: Get Independence Day theme!

 1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:48 AM IST Livemint

Garena Free Fire MAX offers players the chance to acquire complementary bundles through the Road to Independence event. Act quickly to seize exclusive rewards before the event ends today. Participate in matches and redeem codes for in-game items.

Here is a guide to redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max (Free Fire MAX)
Here is a guide to redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max (Free Fire MAX)

Garena Free Fire MAX has transitioned past the OB41 update, directing attention towards the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Presenting the Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event, game developers offer players the opportunity to acquire complementary bundles. If you are interested in securing in-game items within Garena Free Fire MAX without cost, familiarize yourself with the particulars of the Road to Independence event.

Commencing on August 10, the event was introduced by the creators of Garena Free Fire MAX and is slated to conclude today, on August 15. Hence, players are urged to act swiftly to seize exclusive rewards. Within the framework of this event, participants are required to engage in matches across various modes to acquire the complete array of items.

Upon engaging in 10 matches within either the battle royale or the CS ranked mode, players have the opportunity to secure 1000 gold; similarly, participating in 20 matches will grant them a Luck Royale Voucher. Conversely, involvement in 40 matches will yield the Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or the Imperial Malikah Bundle as attainable rewards.

For those who find these offerings intriguing, there is an additional element to elevate the gaming experience: the daily redeem codes. Seasoned players of the game are already familiar with this convenient and cost-free avenue to acquire in-game items. If you're interested in accessing today's codes and learning how to redeem them, simply continue reading.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Aug 15

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Here's a straightforward guide to making the most of the daily redeem codes:

Begin by visiting the game's Redemption website through this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Proceed to log in to your game account using any of the available options: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Within the interface, input your chosen redeem code into the designated text box, then proceed by clicking the confirmation button.

That's it! Should the redemption be successful, your rewards will be viewable in your mail section within 24 hours.

 

 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 08:49 AM IST
