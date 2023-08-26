Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 26, 2023: Unlock free daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 26, 2023: Unlock free daily rewards1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game rewards like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Limited availability, so redeem quickly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
FYHJKILOP0TUJKU
FI9OL80EY5GDTGZ
FAQ2346YJUT7UKJ
FY7O98P0LOIKCFD
FSSAQ12345TYHYU
F7J78I78T7YIKY9
FO8PKJDXAQ125TG
FFTRH6YJ7IUJK79
FOPL3IKDXSZQ123
F45TTHY5R6Y6Y78
FKIY79O8IUA5TSE
FGFBHZAQ234TFTR
FG5H6HUJKIKOW43
FVBNJU87TIR7YU7
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.