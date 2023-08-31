Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 31, 2023: Unlock daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are available for limited time.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of all the active codes for Aug 31, 2023: FFGNHFTYHH541D

FRTHY5D5R25N21

FJ210NB1Y5J2MY

FHHHHHTR59G41H

FD2T5H10DRT5G4

F1RD0T2H5F2T10

FH25SE21GH0141

F045Y8U2JNBSET

FD421GDR5T8GH4

F41456536GYURT

FK8UIT78I5J76K

F2D55YU7I68MD5

FH5R2HJKLU0JHG

FSERFGHJT41KUM

F2HD5RTYUJYU7I

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.