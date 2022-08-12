Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players. However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the redeem codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more free of cost.

The creators keep constantly updating these codes of the game. Garena has created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 12, 20:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFIC33NTEUKA

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section