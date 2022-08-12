Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 12, 2022: Check the details here

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 12, 2022: Check the details here1 min read . 12 Aug 2022
- Garena Free Fire Max daily codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits, skins, pets and more free of cost.
Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players. However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the redeem codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more free of cost.
The creators keep constantly updating these codes of the game. Garena has created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 12, 20:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11WFNPP956
YXY3EGTLHGJX
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF11HHGCGK3B
W0JJAFV3TU5E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
U8S47JGJH5MG
VNY3MQWNKEGU
ZZATXB24QES8
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
ZRJAPH294KV5
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11NJN5YS3E
SARG886AV5GR
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFIC33NTEUKA
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section