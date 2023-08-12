comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 12, 2023: Claim daily free rewards
Back

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 12, 2023: Claim daily free rewards

 1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max releases new redeem codes daily for players to claim rewards such as weapons and diamonds. Codes are time-limited and restricted to the first 500 users. Redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption site.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are available for limited hours onlyPremium
Garena Free Fire Max codes are available for limited hours only

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of new redeem codes for today, offering players a chance to claim a variety of in-game rewards, such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. These codes consist of 12-digit alphanumeric characters, including capital letters and numbers.

Garena Free Fire Max, introduced in 2021 as an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, gained popularity following the ban of the previous version by the Indian government. 

The game developers frequently update these redeem codes on a daily basis. Players can visit a dedicated microsite to redeem the available codes.

By using these codes, players can unlock enticing rewards, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, it is essential to note that these codes are time-limited, valid for up to 12 hours, and restricted to the first 500 users. It is recommended to redeem the codes promptly to avoid missing out.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max codes for August 12, 2023:

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

To redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes, follow these steps:

Open the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Google Chrome.

Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the mentioned codes and paste them into the provided text box.

Click on the "Confirm" button to proceed. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section, and any acquired gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account wallet.

Once successfully redeemed, players can access the game vault, where a game wall will appear. They will also have the opportunity to use gold and diamonds to obtain various in-game items, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, diamond vouchers, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout