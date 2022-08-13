Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players. However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the redeem codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more at free of cost.

The creators keep constantly updating these codes of the game. Using today’s redeem codes, one may get a Mystical Masters bundle. Garena has created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The game developer has also started teasing new characters that are expected to release soon. In future, users will also be able to attend a virtual concert as part of the 5 years celebrations of the game.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 12:

L8LN F5WK 2YPN

5R8S AGS5 MCK5

4UBY XPTW ERES

BKSK ECCM JZEB

Z2FB HASU 3VXS

NLCB 6S92 K2DE

LQ6Q 2A95 G29F

HDQK XDFJ 7D4H

QA97 CXS2 J0F0

UK2P Z3NF GV5U

2K5A WHD3 FKWB

FAG4 LHKD 92GZ

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section