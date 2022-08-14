Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players. However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the redeem codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more at free of cost.

The game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The game has become popular among Indian players after the Free Fire was banned. The creators keep constantly updating in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards. Garena has created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The game developer has also started teasing new characters that are expected to release soon. In future, users will also be able to attend a virtual concert as part of the 5 years celebrations of the game.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 14:

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section