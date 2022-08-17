Garena Free Fire North America recently announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The tournament will be hosted on August 26. Although Garena Free Fire is banned in India, the company offers the Max edition. Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players like diamonds, pets and more. However, these in- game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep constantly updating in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. There is also a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes

Here is the list of all Garena Free Fire Max active codes for August 17:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFPL72XC2SWE

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section