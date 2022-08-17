Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 17, 2022: Check the details here

Garena Free Fire North America recently announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The tournament will be hosted on August 26. Although Garena Free Fire is banned in India, the company offers the Max edition. Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players like diamonds, pets and more. However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

