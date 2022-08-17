Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 17, 2022: Check the details here

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 17, 2022: Check the details here1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is a multi-player battle royale game
Garena Free Fire North America recently announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The tournament will be hosted on August 26. Although Garena Free Fire is banned in India, the company offers the Max edition. Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players like diamonds, pets and more. However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep constantly updating in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. There is also a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes
Here is the list of all Garena Free Fire Max active codes for August 17:
MHM5D8ZQZP22
FFPL72XC2SWE
Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
4UBY-XPTW-ERES
FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
26JT-3G6R-QVAV
A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
QA97-CXS2-J0F0
W73D-61AW-NGL2
UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
NLCB-6S92-K2DE
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section
