Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 18, 2022: Check the details here

Garena Free Fire is banned in India. But the company offers the Max edition in the country. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players like diamonds, pets and more.
However, these in-game items are most of the time expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes
Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire North America has announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary of the game. The tournament will be hosted on August 26.
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 18:
