Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 20, 2022: Check the details here

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 20, 2022: Check the details here1 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Developed by 111 Dots Studio, Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players like diamonds, pets and more. The game has become popular in India after the ban of Garena Free Fire.
The in-game items offered in Frre Fire Max are often expensive for gamers to buy. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes of the game.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes
Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire North America has announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The tournament will be hosted on August 26.
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 20:
BMHM5D8ZQZP22
FFPL72XC2SWE
BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
26JT-3G6R-QVAV
A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section
