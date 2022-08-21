Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 21, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Garena Free Fire Max offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Garena Free Fire Max offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time. It is here when the reward codes come handy. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players. The game has become popular in India after the ban of Garena Free Fire.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a vast collection of in-game items to the players. The game has become popular in India after the ban of Garena Free Fire.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 21:
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 21:
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire North America has announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The tournament will be hosted on August 26.
Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire North America has announced a tournament to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The tournament will be hosted on August 26.
How to redeem these codes
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
How to redeem these codes
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section