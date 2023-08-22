Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 22, 2023: Get daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max releases new redeem codes daily for players to claim in-game rewards like weapons and diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of new redeem codes for today, offering players a chance to claim a variety of in-game rewards, such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. These codes consist of 12-digit alphanumeric characters, including capital letters and numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Garena Free Fire Max, introduced in 2021 as an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, gained popularity following the ban of the previous version by the Indian government.

The game developers frequently update these redeem codes on a daily basis. Players can visit a dedicated microsite to redeem the available codes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By using these codes, players can unlock enticing rewards, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, it is essential to note that these codes are time-limited, valid for up to 12 hours, and restricted to the first 500 users. It is recommended to redeem the codes promptly to avoid missing out.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max codes for August 22, 2023:

FFCMCPSJ99S3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MCPW2D2WKWF2

To redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes, follow these steps:

Open the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Google Chrome. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the mentioned codes and paste them into the provided text box.

Click on the "Confirm" button to proceed. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section, and any acquired gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account wallet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}