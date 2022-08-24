Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. The online game has a Max version that is currently available for players in India. The multiplayer battle royale game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.

