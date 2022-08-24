Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2022
1 min read . 10:27 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garena Free Fire is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. The online game has a Max version that is currently available for players in India. The multiplayer battle royale game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.

Garena Free Fire is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. The online game has a Max version that is currently available for players in India. The multiplayer battle royale game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.

It is here when the reward codes come into play. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

It is here when the reward codes come into play. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 24:

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 24:

 

 

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FEICJGW9NKYT

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

67IBBMSL7AK8G

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FVRTNJ45IT8U

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F4BHK6LYOU9I

FHLOYFDHE34G

FHLOYFDHE34G

F767T1BE456Y

F767T1BE456Y

FJ89VFS4TY23

FJ89VFS4TY23

FR5GYF3DGE6B

FR5GYF3DGE6B

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFICJGW9NKYT

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.