Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2022: Check details1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Garena Free Fire is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. The online game has a Max version that is currently available for players in India. The multiplayer battle royale game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.
It is here when the reward codes come into play. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 24:
FF7MJ31CXKRG
FFPO8BS5JW2D
PJNF5CQBAJLK
F7AC2YXE6RF2
FEICJGW9NKYT
KEYVGQC3CT8Q
67IBBMSL7AK8G
FVRTNJ45IT8U
F4BHK6LYOU9I
FHLOYFDHE34G
F767T1BE456Y
FJ89VFS4TY23
FR5GYF3DGE6B
FFICJGW9NKYT
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section
