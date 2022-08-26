Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 26, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 26, 2022: Check details2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits. The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits. The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire.
Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the multiplayer battle royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.
Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the multiplayer battle royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.
It is here when the reward codes come into play. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
It is here when the reward codes come into play. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX
RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK
RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK
22NS-M7UG-SZM7
22NS-M7UG-SZM7
TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
FFPL-UED9-3XRT
FFPL-UED9-3XRT
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
PACJ-JTUA-29UU
PACJ-JTUA-29UU
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
26JT-3G6R-QVAV
26JT-3G6R-QVAV
A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
4UBY-XPTW-ERES
4UBY-XPTW-ERES
FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
QA97-CXS2-J0F0
QA97-CXS2-J0F0
W73D-61AW-NGL2
W73D-61AW-NGL2
UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
NLCB-6S92-K2DE
NLCB-6S92-K2DE
TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem these codes
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.