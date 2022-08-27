Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 27:

JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8F8U Q5XP DKA7

MV9C Q97L QJOL

DWF3F71VE2D708EK

F0KM JNLV CXSD

FFA0 E816 YL2D

FFTQ T5PR MCNX

FF7W 7M0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FX8V BNMK DSXC

FFX6 0C4II VYU

FF7W SM7C N44Z

88KN XUB9 6C9P

8F9U QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q28L QJOL

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

3GF3851KB8H4JE2A

FF16 NYW9 4A00

FF8Q T5IR MCNX

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.