Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 27, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 27, 2022: Check details2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 27:
JIJY L8T4 6V2Z
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
8F8U Q5XP DKA7
MV9C Q97L QJOL
DWF3F71VE2D708EK
F0KM JNLV CXSD
FFA0 E816 YL2D
FFTQ T5PR MCNX
FF7W 7M0C N44Z
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
FX8V BNMK DSXC
FFX6 0C4II VYU
FF7W SM7C N44Z
88KN XUB9 6C9P
8F9U QJXP DKA7
MV9C Q28L QJOL
JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
3GF3851KB8H4JE2A
FF16 NYW9 4A00
FF8Q T5IR MCNX
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
