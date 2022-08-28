Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 28, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 28, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes bring exclusive content and rewards for players. 
1 min read . 10:14 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. 

Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. 

It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 28:

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 28:

U8S47JGJH5MG

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

ZZATXB24QES8

MHM5D8ZQZP22

MHM5D8ZQZP22

X99TK56XDJ4X

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFPL72XC2SWE

B3G7A22TWDR7X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.