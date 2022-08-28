Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 28, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 28, 2022: Check details1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire.
It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for August 28:
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
VNY3MQWNKEGU
ZZATXB24QES8
MHM5D8ZQZP22
X99TK56XDJ4X
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF7MUY4ME6SC
SARG886AV5GR
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
FFPL72XC2SWE
B3G7A22TWDR7X
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
