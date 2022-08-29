Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 29, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 29, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio
1 min read . 08:19 AM ISTLivemint

  • Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time. Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 29:

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

C23Q2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R

SARG-886A-V5GR

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

