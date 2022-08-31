Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 31, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 31, 2022: Check details

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST

  • Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game and offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.

Garena Free Fire Max has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is a multiplayer battle royale game and offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.

Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 31:

HAYATOAVU76V

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Visit Garena Free Fire Max game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome or browser of your choice

- Log in to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

