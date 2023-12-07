Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Dec 07, 2023: Grab exciting rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Dec 7, 2023
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FHFTY67URT6HGSU4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FYH6T7YJUT67UUTH
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
F7UHYFRT67URU34S
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
