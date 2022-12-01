Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 01, 2022: Grab weapons, costumes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 01, 2022: Grab weapons, costumes

1 min read . 10:11 AM ISTLivemint
Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

  • The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 01 are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the battle-royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 01, 2022:

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XFW4Z6Q882WY

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

B3G7A22TWDR7X

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

