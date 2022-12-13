Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 13, 2022: Grab weapons, costumes

1 min read . 10:17 AM ISTLivemint
  • The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 13 are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the battle-royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 13, 2022:

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

