Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22, 2022: Grab weapons, costumes

1 min read . 10:46 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire

  • The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22 are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the battle-royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 22, 2022:

FBHYIDEUYGTRDA

FEC2FG31EYHBR

FJBNJ3KLOP098U

FGVCXS821EDXZ

FQ16345YUI9876

FTMKI98UHBCDF

FT56YHNM8LOP0

FIJHBGVCXSERT

FMTKGOIUHYDE

FJMR5KTLOAEQD

FCFR23RTFVGH4

FRIU8FYTVRFGD

FEHNJ4R5ITGU76

FTFDFNVBUY67S

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

