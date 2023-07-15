Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 15, 2023: Get revolt weapon loot crate, diamonds voucher, more1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Players of Garena Free Fire Max can redeem codes for a chance to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are available for a limited time and for the first 500 users only. Redeem the codes on the game's Rewards Redemption site.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×